Maharashtra government offers help to man who built aircraft on rooftop

The Maharashtra government will offer all cooperation to Captain Amol Yadav, the city-based innovator who has been working on a fully 'made-in-India' plane, Industries Minister Subhash Desai said on Tuesday. Yadav had last week claimed that the aircraft, which he developed on the rooftop of his house in the western suburb of Kandivali, has successfully performed the first phase of test flight.

Aviation regulator DGCA had granted the permission for the first phase of the flight late last year. The aircraft would now have to prove a flight at a height of 2,000 feet in the next phase, Yadav, who has been working on the plane for the past two decades, had said. The industries department will offer all cooperation to his future project after the approval of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"Land will be given to him for setting up his project, Desai said, according to an official statement here. Yadav, a former pilot of now defunct Jet Airways, will be given all encouragement provided to industries in the state by the government, Desai said.

Desai said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, too, has praised Yadav for his efforts.

