Maharashtra government orders civic bodies to share action report on bad roads within three weeks

State orders agencies to share action taken report within three weeks of receiving plaint

All civic bodies in Maharashtra, will now have to make public the action taken report (ATR) on the poor condition of roads within three weeks from the date of receiving complaints from the public. The decision taken by the state government is applicable to all the municipal corporations, councils, the MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority), MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation), CIDCO (City and Industrial Development Corporation) and the MbPT (Mumbai Port Trust), as per a Government Resolution (GR).

The Urban Development Department (UDD), based on an order given by the Bombay High Court on a public interest litigation, has issued directions to all the authorities concerned with maintenance of roads. As per the directions issued by the state government on August 18, all municipal corporations and councils as well as other authorities will have to submit a report on a quarterly basis to the UDD regarding the implementation of government orders with respect to maintenance of roads and potholes.

It said that a similar report will have to be made public as well, so that people will come to know about it. One of the major instructions in the GR is the setting up of a grievance redress mechanism to enable the citizens to file complaints about the poor conditions of streets.

