Maharashtra government restricts movement within Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Cops take action against two people riding on one bike at Western Express Highway. Pic/Satej Shinde

In a departure from unlocking guidelines issued last month, the state government has now restricted unruly inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which has seen an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in the past month.

On Monday, while extending lockdown restrictions till July 31 under 'Mission Begin Again', the government has asked people in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other cities to use only neighbourhood markets and barred them from travelling long distance for shopping non-essential items. Violations will invite police action.

Chief secretary Ajoy Mehta issued an order on Monday empowering local authorities to take appropriate measures and enforce necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the movement for non-essential activities. Mehta said further easing under Mission Begin Again will be notified in the due course.

In Mumbai, city police have stopped allowing people to move beyond a 2-km periphery from their homes. Thousands of vehicles have been seized in the past two days. People who can offer a valid purpose like going to work, emergencies and bonafide humanitarian requirement will be allowed unrestricted travel.

And with new restrictions on travelling between MMR districts, the vehicular traffic at Mumbai entry points will undergo scrutiny, said a senior official.

The order says the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises will be restricted within the neighbourhood area with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene. All essential shops, e-commerce activity, except malls and market complexes, for essential and non-essential items, all industrial units which are presently operational and home delivery of food will be allowed.

Government offices (excluding emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and Civil Supply, FCI, NYK, Municipal Services) will continue to function with 15 per cent strength or 15 persons — whichever is higher. The staffing rule for private offices (10 per cent or 10 persons, whichever is higher) remains unchanged.

July 31

Day till when lockdown has been extended

15%

Strength at which govt offices will function

