Maharashtra Government tells bike-taxi operator to shut shop at once

Terming them illegal, the Maharashtra transport department has now slapped a notice on bike-taxi service Rapido asking them to shut shop immediately as the government had not issued any permissions to their company.

The Mumbai (west) RTO office at Andheri, under whose jurisdiction the bike office falls, told the company to reply to the notice within seven days if they had any say before action was initiated. Rapido last Friday announced the launch of its bike- taxi service in Mumbai and has already run into controversy.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news