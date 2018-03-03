Maharashtra government to buy new vehicles for VIPs, union ministers

The Maharashtra government has decided to buy 225 vehicles for VIPs, including a bullet-proof one costing Rs 56 lakh to be used by union ministers while touring Naxal-infested areas including Nagpur



Representational Image

The Maharashtra government has decided to buy 225 vehicles for VIPs, including a bullet-proof one costing Rs 56 lakh to be used by union ministers while touring Naxal-infested areas including Nagpur. Officials said that union ministers, who enjoy Z plus category security cover, would be entitled to use the bullet-proof vehicle.

According to a government resolution (GR) issued by the General Administration department on February 27, the bullet-proof vehicle will be stationed at the protocol department at Nagpur. An official informed that the committee had also approved the purchase of 225 vehicles for VVIPs, state guests and other visiting dignitaries.

