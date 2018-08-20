Maharashtra government to send doctors to Kerala

national

Taking this into consideration, medical education minister Girish Mahajan has put up the team of 60 doctors

Indian volunteers and rescue personal evacuate local residents from Aluva in Ernakulam, Kerala. Pic/AFP

The state government has decided to send 60 doctors to flood-affected Kerala. The team of doctors will also carry with them hundreds of tents, food, and basic requirements such as bedsheets etc for the flood-affected people.

After announcing Rs 20-crore aid for Kerala which is reeling under floods and rains, the Maharashtra government will send the team at a time when the threat of vector-borne diseases looms large over the state. According to the directorate of health services (DHS), Kerala has already recorded over 800 dengue cases, and nearly one lakh acute diarrhoeal disease cases.

Since the flooding, as many as 225 cases of leptospirosis have been reported across the state. As per the recent directives given by the state government, the number of cases might increase further, which will require additional medical help to tackle the situation. Taking this into consideration, medical education minister Girish Mahajan has put up the team of 60 doctors.

"We have formed a team of doctors across the state who will leave by Monday morning for Kerala. As the airport and train tracks are completely submerged in water, the army will help us transport them," said a senior officer from the ministry.

