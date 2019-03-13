Maharashtra government transfers 7 IPS officers after EC rejects proposal

national

EC rejects state government's proposal for exempting IPS officers from transfer

After the Election commission of India (ECI) had rejected a proposal from the state government for exempting IPS officers to continue their services in their respective posts last week, the government transferred seven officers on Tuesday. The government made this move as part of rules laid down by the ECI.

Maharashtra government transferred the officers in accordance with the circular dated January 16, 2019, issued by ECI.

The circular clearly states that, "No officer connected directly with the election shall be allowed to continue in the present district of posting (a) if he/she is posted in his/her home district or (b) if he/she has completed three years in that district during the last four years or would be completing three years on or before 31st May 2019. "

As part of the rule, the state government transferred Dhananjay Kamlakar, who was serving as the Additional Director General (Planning and coordination), to the ADG (Policy).

S. Jagannathan, who was on training deputation will replace Kamlakar. Rajendra Singh, who was also on training deputation, has been assigned for the post of Additional Director General (Special Task Force).

Pravin Padwal, Additional Commissioner (South Region), has been transferred to Additional Commissioner (Traffic). Nishith Mishra, who was serving as Additional Commissioner (Protection and Security) will now be serving as Additional Commissioner (South Region).

Dr. Ravindra Shisve, Additional Commissioner (Central Region) has been transferred to Additional Commissioner (Protection and Security), while S. Veeresh Prabhu, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), will be serving as the new Additional Commissioner (Central Region).

