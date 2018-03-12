Maharashtra government using drones to map villages

The Maharashtra government has launched a pilot project to survey these areas with the help of camera-fitted drones, said a revenue department official



Representational Image

The Maharashtra government is using drones mounted with high resolution cameras to speed up the exercise of mapping villages and towns in the state. The government has launched a pilot project to survey these areas with the help of camera-fitted drones, said a revenue department official.

Mapping was earlier carried out manually, but the drone technology is now changing the way this massive exercise is undertaken. Once extended to other areas and completed, the process is also expected to boost revenue collection for the government. The project was launched in Sonori village in Purandar tehsil of Pune district. "There are 43,000 gaothans (old settlements) in the state, where exact information about government-owned land, open areas and private properties is not available.

It has caused inordinate delay in charing property tax, drafting village or town-centric policy and implementing changes made in land utilisation reservation," he said.

"Till date, the state machinery used to do such surveys manually, which used to be full of errors and time consuming," the officer said. However, deploying drones will drastically cut down on time and also bring more clarity in the exercise.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever