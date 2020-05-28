Maharashtra Governor lauds Sonu Sood for arranging safe transportation for migrant labourers

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday lauded 'Dabangg' actor Sonu Sood for helping stranded migrant labourers to return to their native places. The governor complimented the actor over a phone call and alsoSonu Sood posted the information on Twitter. "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states," tweeted the Governor of Maharashtra.

Sood responded to the tweet by saying that the Governor's compliments have inspired him to work harder. "Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families. Honoured," tweeted Sood.

The 46-year-old actor who is known for his roles in films like 'Singh is Kinng,' 'Simmba' and 'Dabangg' is being hailed all over the media for arranging hasslefree passage of migrant labourers to their respective homes. Pictures of Sood waving at the labourers seated in buses has been winning hearts on the internet since early May.

Hundreds of thousands of migrant labourers have been stranded in urban areas with no livelihood and very little to survive during the COVID-19-induced lockdown forcing them to take to the path of their native places on foot. Earlier this month, the central government organised safe travel of these migrant labourers to their native places through Shramik special trains.

