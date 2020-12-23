Maharashtra govt allows water sports, amusement parks to resume

The Maharashtra government has allowed water sports as well as activities like boating and entertainment/amusement parks to resume. This has come as a part of phase-wise easing of lockdown restrictions in the state.

A December 21 circular by the Maharashtra government states that all norms of social distancing and precautions to check the spread of COVID-19 will have to be followed during these activities.

It stated that water sports and other activities like boating will be allowed outside the COVID-19 containment zones.

"Entertainment/amusement parks including indoor entertainment activities, tourist places will be allowed to function provided the same are outside containment zones," added the circular

The standard operating procedures for these activities will be issued by the departments concerned, it stated

Notably, amid growing concerns over a new COVID-19 variant detected in the UK, the Maharashtra government has declared night curfew from 11 pm to 6 pm in municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary step.

