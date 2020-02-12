Search

Maharashtra govt employees to have 5-day working week from Feb 29

Published: Feb 12, 2020, 18:57 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Employees working for the Government of Maharashtra presently get second and fourth Saturdays off every month

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Picture/Office of Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Picture/Office of Uddhav Thackeray

The Maharashtra government has approved a five-day working week for state government employees.

The decision was taken in a meeting of state Cabinet on Wednesday.

The new system will be applicable from February 29 onwards. Employees working for the Government of Maharashtra presently get second and fourth Saturdays off every month.

