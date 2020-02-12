Maharashtra govt employees to have 5-day working week from Feb 29

The Maharashtra government has approved a five-day working week for state government employees.

The decision was taken in a meeting of state Cabinet on Wednesday.

Maharashtra government has approved 5 day week for state government employees. The decision was taken in Maharashtra cabinet meeting today and will be applicable from February 29. Maharashtra Government employees presently get second and fourth Saturdays off every month. — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

The new system will be applicable from February 29 onwards. Employees working for the Government of Maharashtra presently get second and fourth Saturdays off every month.

