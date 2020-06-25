Maharashtra govt helpdesks received over 25,000 distress calls during lockdown

As many as 25,163 people have been provided assistance by special helpdesks during the lockdown, revealed the data released by Maharashtra's Department of Women and Child Development. The helpdesks received 4,065 calls reporting domestic violence cases and they also provided counseling to those facing mental health issues stemming from the current situation.

The department also released a list of 123 counselling centres in all the districts, along with the names and contact numbers of social workers associated with these helpdesks.



As the counselling centres were shut during the lockdown, many people were reaching out for helpdesks seeking assistance. The helpdesks received calls from people reporting domestic violence cases, asking for ration or financial aid, or those facing difficulty in reaching their homes states.



The counsellors also visited the houses of some women reporting domestic violence cases and counseled the husband and in-laws to stop the harassment. In some cases, the counsellors had to seek help from police and domestic violence complaints were registered.



Hrishikesh Yashod, commissioner of the Women and Child Development Department, told mid-day, “When a domestic violence incident is reported, we provide counselling on call. If the matter is still not resolved, we visit the house to counsel the woman and the family. Despite these measures, if the harassment continues, then we inform to police.”



“In some cases, if a woman is asked to leave the house, we provide her a short term shelter with the State Legal Services Authority," Yashod added.



The highest numbers of calls at 4,786 were received from Jalgaon, followed by 3,432 calls from Sangli, 3,132 from Sindhudurg, and 2,932 from Solapur.

