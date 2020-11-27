Search

Maharashtra govt to provide financial aid, ration to sex workers in Mumbai

Updated: 27 November, 2020 12:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

However, activists have pointed out that many sex workers who do not have identity proofs like aadhar card have been left out by the state government.

The Maharashtra government has announced to provide financial aid and 5- kg ration to 5,600 sex workers in Mumbai so they could cope up with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every sex worker will receive Rs 5,000 per month, 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice till the pandemic is over. Their school going children will also receive Rs 2,500 per month for online education, reports Indian Express.

However, activists have pointed out that many sex workers who do not have identity proofs like Aadhaar card have been left out by the state government.

First Published: 27 November, 2020 11:00 IST

