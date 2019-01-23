Maharashtra green lights Rs 101-crore scheme for women's safety in public

national

Expect more CCTV cameras in public spaces where women are more vulnerable to crime against them, SoS hotspots, tracking solutions and mobile apps to come up in Mumbai as the National Mission for Women's Safety will soon be implemented in several states.

The Maharashtra state cabinet has approved a share of Rs 101 crore in the Rs 252 crore scheme, 60 per cent of which the Centre will contribute. In addition to CCTV surveillance covering 500 crowded spots, the state will also enhance social media tracking system for preventing crime against women.

