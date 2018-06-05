Maharashtra health minister Deepak Sawant quits

The Shiv Sena has nominated a vibhag pramukh, Vilas Potnis, instead of Deepak Sawant



DR. Deepak Sawant, Maharashtra health minister and a Shiv Sena leader, resigned from the Cabinet on Monday, after being denied a poll ticket in the Legislative Council polls of the Mumbai graduates' constituency.

The Sena has nominated a vibhag pramukh, Vilas Potnis, instead of Sawant. Sawant met party chief Uddhav Thackeray yesterday and handed him his resignation letter. Later, he met CM Devendra Fadnavis, but didn't give him any letter. Sources said Sawant could be roped in by the BJP as a candidate for the graduates' constituency that goes to the polls on June 25.

