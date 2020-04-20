Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh speaks to CM Thackeray regarding Palghar incident

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the Palghar incident. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a report from the Maharashtra government on the Palghar mob lynching incident on April 17 in which three people were killed in the state.

According to police, 110 people have been arrested in the matter, including nine juveniles. While 101 people have been remanded to police custody till April 30, nine others have been sent to a juvenile home.

Three people -- Swami Kalpvruksha Giri, Swami Sushil Giri and their driver Nilesh Telgade, who were traveling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death on April 17 allegedly by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever