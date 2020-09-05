Maharashtra House Speaker tests positive 2 days before monsoon session starts

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on Friday said he has tested COVID-19 positive, two days before the monsoon session of state legislature begins here. Patole said he developed symptoms while touring his constituency in Vidarbha region to monitor flood relief work. "I got myself tested and the results were positive," he tweeted. He asked those who came in his contact recently to get themselves tested.

NCP MLA Narhari Zhirwal, who is the Assembly Deputy Speaker, will chair the proceedings in Patole's absence, a Vidhan Bhawan official said. For the two-day session, officials have put in place a slew of measures to ensure members do not contract the infection and House proceedings go on without any hindrance.

à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¤¸à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¸à¤¹ à¤¸à¤à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤µà¤¿à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤­à¤¾à¤¤ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¤¤à¤ à¤µà¤¿à¤µà¤¿à¤§ à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¤à¤¬à¤à¤§à¥ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤µà¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤²à¥. à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤°à¤®à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤ à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤²à¤à¥à¤·à¤£à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤£à¤µà¥ à¤²à¤¾à¤à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤®à¥à¤³à¥ à¤®à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤£à¥ à¤à¤°à¤µà¥à¤¨ à¤à¥à¤¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤£à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤à¤¿à¤à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤¹ à¤à¤²à¥. à¤®à¥ à¤¸à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤£à¤ à¤£à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¹à¥, à¤à¤ªà¤£ à¤à¤¾à¤³à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¥ à¤¨à¤¯à¥, /2 — Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) September 4, 2020

Compulsory antigen tests for legislators, distribution of COVID-19 kits and a new seating arrangement to ensure physical distancing among members are some of the measures undertaken for the session beginning on September 7, the official said.

The session was postponed twice - it was originally scheduled from June 22 and was later shifted to the last week of August.

The budget session in March was curtailed by a week after the first coronavirus case in Maharashtra was detected.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever