Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 to be declared on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare Maharashtra HSC result 2020 soon. Students can check Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 results at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in.

Steps to check the result

Visit the website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in mahresult.nic.in

Click on MSBSHE HSC Result 2020 link on the homepage

Enter your roll number and other details and click on submit

Download your result and take a printout for future reference

A total of 15 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC examination and 17 lakh students appeared for the SSC exam this year. A student should secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the HSC and SSC exams.

The exams had started on March 7 and were supposed to conclude in April. However, it was postponed midway after a nationwide lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases. The exams were later cancelled as the state government said it was impossible to conduct the exams in such an environment.

The regular practice until now has been that HSC result is declared in Maharashtra before May end and SSC result is out before June 10.

