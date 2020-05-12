Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra inches closer to 25,000 COVID-19 cases

More than 780 new cases were registered in Mumbai, taking the city's count of COVID-19 patients to 14,521 on Monday. The total number of infections in the state jumped to 23,401, with 36 deaths.

State health department officials said 1,230 new cases were reported in Maharashtra on Monday. Besides the 782 cases recorded in Mumbai, the names of additional 308 patients who have tested positive since May 7 are yet to be added to the official tally. Of the 36 patients who succumbed to the novel Coronavirus in the state, 21 were from Mumbai, including a resident of Uttar Pradesh, five were from Solapur, three from Pune, two from Thane and one each from Amravati, Aurangabad, Nanded, Ratnagiri and Wardha.

According to the state health department officials, 27 of the deceased were suffering from other ailments, and while 17 of the 36 were senior citizens, 16 were in the age group of 40-59. On Monday, 587 COVID-29 patients were discharged after full recovery.

The number of infections in Dharavi, the area with the highest number of cases, continued to rise with 57 new cases being registered on Monday, including a 40-year-old woman who died. Eight other cases were reported from Matunga Labour Camp, while six from Dharavi Cross Road. In Mahim, 18 new cases were reported, including five from the Mahim Police Colony. G North ward has 1,167 confirmed COVID-19 cases and of them 916 are in Dharavi.

Civic officials said they have intensified the efforts to identify high-risk contacts and sending them to the quarantine centres as directed by new BCMC chief Iqbal Chahal.

Meanwhile, Indians who continue to arrive from Bangladesh and other countries, are being screened at the international airport. Civic officials said symptomatic passengers will be admitted at Seven Hills Hospital, while others will be kept in quarantine at hotels near the airport.

A senior civic official said that a list of 26 hotels of varying price range has been prepared and the passengers will get to pick one from the option. "We have fixed the rates for the hotels. The passengers will be kept there for 14 days and if they show symptoms, they will be tested. Else, they will be discharged after the quarantine period ends," said the official.

The hotels, including four star, five and budget, cost between R,1500 to R5,000 per day, excluding taxes.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news