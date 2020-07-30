Maharashtra: India's largest wildlife orphanage to come up in Warje

This picture has been used for representation purpose

India's largest wildlife orphanage will come up on a 130-acre land at Warje in Pune district and the project has been approved by the Maharashtra government, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Wednesday Sule, who represents Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which covers Warje, said the project will come up at the cost of Rs 56.48 crore.

Taking to Twitter, the NCP leader said, "Country's largest wildlife orphanage and safari world will come up at survey number 96, Chandani Chowk, Warje on a 130-acre land in our Baramati Lok Sabha constituency.

The state government has approved it and the project will cost Rs 56.48 crore.

