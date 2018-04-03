Maharashtra govt issues GR giving 1 percent quota to orphans in jobs, education

The government resolution (GR) says that the reservation is applicable to all state-level recruitments, across all levels from Class I to IV

The Maharashtra government has provided one per cent reservation for orphans in the open category in education and jobs. While the state cabinet had taken the decision in January, the necessary government resolution (GR) was issued yesterday, said a senior official. The GR says that the reservation is applicable to all state-level recruitments, across all levels from Class I to IV.

The persons who cannot trace their parents or any relative and do not know their caste will be eligible for the reservation. They should have the orphan certificate issued by the state government. The GR mentions that vacant posts will be filled up with other candidates if nobody from the orphan category is available.

