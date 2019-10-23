MENU

Maharashtra jawan martyred in line of duty at Jammu

Published: Oct 23, 2019, 11:45 IST | Chaitraly Deshmukh |

Naib Subedar Sunil Ravsaheb Vatle
Naib Subedar Sunil Ravsaheb Vatle
40-year-old jawan from Maharashtra soil was martyred in the line of duty at Jammu. Naib Subedar Sunil Ravsaheb Vatle (40) from Dahigaon in Tehsil - Kopargaon, District of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra is survived by his wife Mangala.

On Tuesday, a suspicious movement was observed in the wee hours in own forward post near the Line of Control. This movement was also supported by Pakistan Army firing from their post. Indian Army immediately retaliated with heavy volume of fire.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Sunil was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. The firing continued after the incident inflicting substantial damages to the Pakistan Army.

Defence officials states, "Naib Subedar Valte Sunil Ravsaheb, was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty."

