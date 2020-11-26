Maharashtra: Junior college admissions to resume from today

After the longest delay ever, the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions will re-start today. As the Maharashtra government has decided to go ahead with admissions without the Social and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) which includes reservation for Maratha community, the admission process is to resume from the second merit list which was stayed on September 9 after the Supreme Court's interim order against the reservation.

The school education department on Wednesday announced a detailed admission schedule and students and parents heaved the greatest sigh of relief. Admissions done before September 9 remain as they are. All students who had applied for seats under SEBC quota and weren't admitted, will now get a chance to select a new category or to apply from the open category from today to December 1. The second round of admissions will begin today with a display of all the vacancies in junior colleges including SEBC seats converted to general.

After giving time for students to review their applications, the second merit list will be declared on December 5.

"This is a huge relief, especially knowing that admissions done before September 9 remain as they are. This was a major worry for most candidates and parents. But the Government Resolution does mention that this arrangement is valid until any order in the ongoing case in Supreme Court. So this still leaves a small room for uncertainty. We hope this admission process completes before any more confusion," said Arvind Tiwari, a parent whose son has already secured admission in the first merit list. Kunal Ray, a candidate who is still waiting for admissions said, "I am eagerly waiting for the second merit list. There is a lot of stress over when do we begin and complete std XI so that std XII studies can be done in peace."

The FYJC admissions process was stopped after the first merit list when the Supreme Court's interim order came on September 9 against the SEBC quota. Since then lakhs of candidates and their parents have been waiting for some clarity. Many candidates had begun their studies through coaching institutes while they are waiting for the admissions process to continue. But according to them all their efforts would make no sense without FYJC admissions.

