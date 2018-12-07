Maharashtra Kesri wrestling tournament at Jalna from December 19

Dec 07, 2018, 15:27 IST | PTI

The Maharashtra State Wrestling Championship will be held at Jalna from December 19 to 23. The tournament will be held at Azad ground in the town, said state Dairy Development Minister Arjun Khotkar at a press conference Thursday.

It is being organised by the Maharashtra State Wrestling Association and District Wrestling Association.

The championships will see the participation of over 900 wrestlers from 45 associations across the state, the minister said.

The winner of the Maharashtra Kesri title will get prize money of Rs 2 lakh and a silver mace.

