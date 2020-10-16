Maharashtra: Kids to learn traffic rules along with basic science, maths

Primary schoolchildren across Maharashtra will now learn the basics of traffic rules in the classroom itself. As per the new government guidelines, imparting basic traffic knowledge at a young age will help create better awareness and will help prevent accidents that happen because of traffic rule violations.

The idea is to integrate the knowledge in everyday academics with examples. The Directorate of Education (Primary) issued the guidelines for all schools across Maharashtra.

"Daily, several road accidents are reported across the state. It is observed that many of these mishaps occur due to not following traffic rules. Children are going to be the next generation of riders and drivers. It would be beneficial to educate them regarding this along with regular academics," said D G Jagtap, director of education (primary) who issued a circular regarding this to all schools across Maharashtra.

The project will focus on integrating the knowledge with regular academics such as explaining the importance of wearing a seat belt while driving along with explaining Newton's first law of motion. The idea is to not make it a revision of the list of dos and don'ts but making children understand the importance of following traffic rules.

As per the guidelines, the idea was proposed by Pune RTO after which the plan is now being decided for the entire state wherein four proactive teachers will be selected from each district who will be trained by a combined panel of education and Transport Department officials.

These teachers will form a state-level pool of trained persons who in turn will create training sessions at their local district levels for five interested teachers — especially those teaching subjects such as mathematics and science. All this training has to be completed by October end through an online platform.

