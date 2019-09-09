Maharashtra: Krishna river rises after heavy rain, 30 people shifted

The water level of the Krishna and Varana rivers reached 33 ft in Sangli on Monday following heavy rains, forcing authorities to shift approximately 30 people from low-lying areas and deploy a team of NDRF, an official told PTI.

The danger mark of the Krishna river is said to be 45 ft at Irwin bridge in Sangli, which was ravaged by floods last month. Heavy rains lashed the catchment areas of the Krishna and Varana rivers on Monday morning following which their water levels were seen rising.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Four rivers cross danger mark in Raigad

"At 33 ft (river water level), there is fear of flooding again in low-lying areas. The district administration has asked people living in such areas to remain on alert," the official at the collectorate told PTI. So far, 30 people from a low-lying area here is said to have been shifted to a safer place, he informed.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed - at Islampur and Miraj - in the district, he said.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates