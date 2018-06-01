Maharashtra Legislature monsoon session in Nagpur from July 4

This will be the fourth time that the monsoon session of the state legislature, normally held in Mumbai, will take place at Nagpur, which has been hosting the winter session. Monsoon sessions were held at Nagpur in 1961, 1966, and 1971



The Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai

The monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature will begin at Nagpur from July 4. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao gave the directives in this regard yesterday, an official said on Friday.

This will be the fourth time that the monsoon session of the state legislature, normally held in Mumbai, will take place at Nagpur, which has been hosting the winter session. Monsoon sessions were held at Nagpur in 1961, 1966, and 1971.

In 1961, the session had commenced on July 14 and concluded on August 30. In 1966, it started on August 29 and concluded on September 30, while in 1971, the session started on September 6 and lasted till October 11.

As per the Nagpur, Pact signed when Vidarbha region became a part of Maharashtra, and a resolution was passed in the state legislature in August 1960, a legislative session is held every year in Nagpur.

