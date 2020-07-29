Maharashtra legislature: Monsoon session to start on September 7, not August 3

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will start from September 7 and not from August 3 as earlier scheduled, an official said on Tuesday. The decision was made after the business advisory committee, comprising representatives of ruling and opposition parties, held a meeting in Mumbai. "The monsoon session of the state legislature will now be held from September 7. It was to start from August 3. The decision to hold it from September 7 was taken due to the coronavirus outbreak," he said.

It was originally scheduled for June 22 which then got pushed back to August 3 and now to September 7.

Incidentally, the Budget session of the Assembly and Council held in March was also curtailed from scheduled four weeks to three weeks.

