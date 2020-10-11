Maharashtra: Lightning, thunderstorm expected for next 4-5 days

What started off as a warm and humid morning in Mumbai on Saturday turned into a dark and cloudy afternoon, accompanied by sporadic spells of thunder and lightning. The cause for change in the weather pattern, according to IMD, is the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay, that is currently moving towards the Andhra coast thereby, having an effect on Maharashtra as well.

By noon on Saturday, IMD's Krushnanand Hosalikar (Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, IMD-Mumbai) had already tweeted about the possibility of thunderstorm activity over the interiors of Maharashtra such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Aurangabad, and adjoining districts, as well as isolated areas.

Hosalikar said that this weather condition will be noticed across the state for four to five days. Stating that this kind of rain activity was "monsoon system" rainfall, he said: "Mumbai is not expected to have heavy rainfall for all the next five days, but on 13th and 14th, the city will receive a good spell of rainfall." Hosalikar also said that people, especially those living in the interior parts of the state, should remain indoors.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news