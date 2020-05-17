Maharashtra: Liquor worth Rs 76,000 seized from four trucks in Palghar

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Police have seized liquor worth Rs 76,000 being transported in four trucks without valid permit during the lockdown in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday. Five persons have been arrested in this connection, he said.

During patrolling, the Valiv police under Vasai division intercepted four trucks on Friday night and seized the stock of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the vehicles, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

Five persons, all residents of Mumbai, were arrested and booked under provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever