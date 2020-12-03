Maharashtra: Localities named after majority castes to be renamed after great leaders

Localities traditionally named after majority castes, will now be renamed after great leaders. Such places are found in cities and villages which identify them with certain castes and religions.

Following the state cabinet's decision on Wednesday, a government release said some localities are known as Kumbharwada, Maharwada, Bouddhwada, Mangwada, Dhorvasti, Brahmanwada, Mali Galli, etc. “This isn't fitting for a progressive state like Maharashtra. The localities will be renamed to create a social bond,” it said, adding that the new names would include “Samata Nagar, Bhim Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Shahu Nagar, Kranti Nagar and other similar names.”

It further said that as per the President's directive, all departments have been asked to use 'scheduled caste and Nav Bouddha' instead of Dalit. The Cabinet also decided to withdraw court cases related to political and social protests till December 31, 2019. This means a great relief for leaders and party workers of political parties that were in the opposition. It has been the government's routine practice to extend the sop. The previous government had passed a similar direction on March 14, 2016 to withdraw cases till November 1, 2014.

“However, after November 2014, political and social protests and public agitations have increased in the state. There was a demand from public representatives and various organisations. Instead of a sub-committee of ministers, the home minister shall use his powers to do the needful,” said the release.

Rs 1,000 cr for transport utility

A cash-strapped Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been given financial grant of Rs 1,000 cr to disburse salaries of November '20 to March '21. It may be mentioned that a distressed employee had committed suicide during Diwali because of unpaid salaries. The incident prompted the government to give MSRTC some money from its contingency fund to release one month's salary. Henceforth, the money will be given in six monthly instalments of Rs 150 cr till March '21, and Rs 130 cr for April '21.

MSRTC has 99,787 employees on its rolls and it is reimbursed Rs 1,700 crore annually against government-approved discounts in fare for certain categories of passengers. Of the expenses, 40 per cent amount is for establishment and 32 per cent to buy fuel. The lockdown impacted the utility's finances very badly and the fear of the pandemic hasn't increased the ridership.

