Maharashtra: Male leopard believed to attack humans finally trapped

The residents of Pawas Village in Ratnagiri district are finally breathing easy after the Forest Department successfully trapped a male leopard that was suspected to have attacked people in the area.

A forest department official said, "In the last few months there have been incidents of man-animal conflict in the villages close to Pawas in Ratnagiri and in the wee hours of Thursday we trapped the leopard we think is responsible for it."

Over the months, there have been attacks on four human beings and livestock in the area after which people started becoming fearful of venturing out. They was a demand that the leopard be immediately trapped.

According to forest department officials, man-animal conflict incidents have been taking place since the lockdown started in the 10 km radius area between Pawas and Purngad and incidents of a leopard attacking bikers was taking place on the Merve-Bahere Road in Ratnagari.

In 2019, too, there were five incidents of attacks on bikers in the same area. In September this year, a leopard attacked a man on a bike at Ratnagiris Jambhulad village.

Since July, nearly 15 attacks have taken place in villages within an 8-km radius in Ratnagiri district. Locals and the Forest Department officials believe that one leopard is behind all the attacks and villagers had demanded that it be trapped.

