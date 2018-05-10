Maharashtra mulls guidelines for minimum base price of milk

In order to provide relief to milk producing farmers, the state government will implement this formula immediately," state Dairy Development Minister Mahadev Jankar said

In a bid to protect the interests of milk producers in Maharashtra, the state government is mulling to formulate guidelines for the minimum base price of milk based on the cost of production. "The government is positive about adopting the formula of the sugarcane crops of 70:30 ratio for milk producing farmers. In order to provide relief to milk producing farmers, the state government will implement this formula immediately," state Dairy Development Minister Mahadev Jankar said on Thursday.

He said representatives of agricultural universities and milk producers will be involved in the committee set up to determine the milk production cost. "Minimum production cost of milk will be ensured after recieving the suggestion and information from the all.Accordingly, the government will take measures to get the base prices for farmers. Measures are also taken to ensure that the co-operative milk association and private milk union provide the rate fixed by the government," he said.

Jankar said that surprise visits will be paid to milk collection centres and milk unions for checking the quality of milk and strict action will be taken in case of violators.

A joint squad of departments of Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), police, and Dairy Development will be set up for the purpose. Milk producers in the state had threatened to launch a protest in Mumbai over low rates being given to the commodity by dairies. Most of the dairies are paying between Rs 19 and 22 per litre to producers citing production glut and slump in prices of Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP).

