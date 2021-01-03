Maharashtra: Nashik vegetable vendor held for break-ins, theft cases

A vegetable vendor from Nashik in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly carrying out house break-ins and thefts at Kalyan in Thane district, a police official said.

The accused, Baban Dashrath Jadhav (39), used to bring vegetables from Igatpuri in Nashik to Kalyan-Dombivli region for sale, DCP (Kalyan Zone), Vivek Pansare told reporters on Saturday.

"While selling the vegetables, Jadhav used to carry out a recce of the area and find targets for house break-ins," he said.

Manpada police had received several complaints of house break-in and theft, the official said.

"Police went through the CCTV footage and zeroed in on the accused. He was arrested and valuables collectively worth Rs 6.75 lakh, including 150 grams of gold, were recovered from him," DCP Pansare said.

Further investigation is on.

