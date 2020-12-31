Maharashtra: Night curfew imposed in getaway locations near Mumbai

With an 11 pm curfew in Mahabaleshwar, many have cancelled their hotel bookings. File pic

Many Mumbaikars who aimed to escape the 11 pm curfew in the city by going to nearby hill stations for New Year’s Eve are going to meet the same restriction as local administrations there, too, have imposed night curfews. Places like Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala, Matheran, Devlali, Igatpuri, Alibaug and Karjat were going to see many Mumbaikars visiting, but many are left in a quandary. Several others who had booked resorts and hotels have cancelled their trips.



Commercial establishments in many hill stations have been asked to close early to prevent late-night crowds. File pic

Many who had bookings at Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala and Matheran have cancelled them. On the other hand, many who reached Devlali, Igatpuri, Alibaug and Karjat to welcome the new year will spend it indoors.

The state government has ordered district collectors to impose a night curfew to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

“We go out with our other couple friends in city hotels for every New Year’s Eve celebration. However, this year, with the curfew in Mumbai, we booked a hotel in Mahabaleshwar. But now there’s a curfew there too. So we cancelled our bookings,” said a Charni Road resident, who celebrates with their spouse and around four more couples.

Another Mumbaikar who is in Devlali said they’d stay inside their hotel rooms. “Returning to Mumbai now just due to the restrictions would prove to be too costly. Instead, we are just going to celebrate inside our hotel rooms or in the hotel premises,” the tourist said.

Nashik District Resident Deputy Collector (RDC) Bhagwat Doiphode said, “There are high chances that COVID-19 will spread further if people party for New Year’s Eve. Hence, a night curfew was imposed December 23 onwards. We will take strict action against violators.” The restrictions will mainly be in city areas where people are expected to gather. Rural areas have not been put under a curfew.

Senior Inspector Subhaschandra Deshmukh of Devlali Camp police station said, “We have told all hotels to close by 10 pm. Many people have bungalows in Devlali and they can celebrate the new year inside their homes. Leaving their homes will invite action.”

Deepak Patil, in charge of Igatpuri police station, said, “We will also seize music systems if anyone is found playing loud music late at night.”

Small parties at home

In Mumbai, people have arranged small get-togethers due to the curfew. A South Mumbai-based businessman said, “Every year, we go to a hotel to celebrate but due to the night curfew this year, it’s impossible and we have decided to celebrate at home with a small group of people.”

Situation at Daman, Mt Abu

Restrictions have also been put in place at Daman where many from Mumbai and Surat had their bookings. In addition, located at the Gujarat-Rajasthan border, Mount Abu is also famous for New Year’s Eve parties. Parties have been planned here and so far, there is no night curfew. With the current temperatures hovering around 3.6°C, people may be able to celebrate a windy New Year’s Eve here.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news