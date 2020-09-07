Maharashtra: Nurses, medical staff threaten one-day strike

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Nurses and medical staff have threatened to go on a one-day state-wide strike on September 8 if their long-pending demands are not met.

They will go on an indefinite strike after this if their demands are still not met.

Black bands in protest

Some of them are examining government employees and visitors in preparation for the Maharashtra legislative assembly session, and have been working while wearing black bands in protest.

"A number of our demands like recruitment, additional safety allowance and seven-day leave for self-quarantine as a safety measure, and a halt to assigning us duties like data entry and other clerical tasks, have not been met yet," said one of the nurses on Vidhan Bhavan duty.

"The state government has given its sanction to fill in the vacancies on paper, but nothing is happening in reality. We will proceed with a one-day strike on September 8 to highlight our problems and even then if our demands are not met, we will go on an indefinite strike," she added.

