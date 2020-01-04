Maharashtra: One dead, five rescued as boat capsizes off Vasai beach

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 37-year-old man died after a boat capsized at Panchbunder area near Koshapira island, Vasai, on Friday evening. The incident took place when five friends – Steven Coutinho, Ashutosh Vartak, Charles Coutinho, Royal Wilson Lusbo and Sydney – had gone fishing.

Steven Coutinho drowned and died, while Ashutosh Vartak suffered injuries. Around 3pm, while they were out at sea on two different boats, the boat capsized.

The police have registered a case of accidental death report and further investigations are on.

