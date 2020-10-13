Maharashtra: Man hacks grandmother to death over suspicion of witchcraft practice

A 62-year-old woman from Palghar, Maharashtra was allegedly hacked to death by her grandson over suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

The accused identified as Kailas Dangte of Yeshwant Nagar in Vikramgad taluka often had altercations with his grandmother over his suspicion, reports India Today.

Reportedly, he believed that his grandmother’s witchcraft practice was causing problems in his life.

A police official, on Sunday, said that he hacked his grandmother several times with an axe, and then fled from the scene. A family member informed the police who reached the crime scene and sent the body for postmortem.

A under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) has been registered on the absconding accused. The search to nab him is underway.

