Maharashtra: 'Permit Raj' ruled the roost as coronavirus shut liquor shops

The government received a sea of online requests for alcohol permits after the Coronavirus-induced lockdown shut liquor shops for most of 2020 across Maharashtra. Between April and December 27, the number of permits issued was 150 times more compared to the same period a year ago.

The excise department gave liquor permits to 1,59,262 people in the past nine months against 10,603 licences between April and December of 2019. That translates to a mind-boggling 1,400 per cent increase, said officials.

Along with almost every aspect of the economy, liquor sales came to a grinding halt on March 24 when the lockdown was imposed. Home delivery of booze started only on May 15. However, this required the buyer to have a permit.

The mandatory requirement of permits led to an avalanche of online requests. Officials said they received 1,64,216 applications during the said period. Quick issuance of the permits could also be another reason for the large number of requests. Excise Commissioner Kantilal Umap said one needs to furnish any government-issued identity card and a photo to apply for a permit. Umap told mid-day, "A permit is required to drink or carry alcohol. It is issued within a day or two after we receive the application."

The excise department issues three types of permits - for one day, one year and lifetime. The fee for a one-day permit is '10, the charge is '100 for one year, while those seeking a lifetime permit must pay 1,000.

