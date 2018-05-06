Maharashtra plans to develop Mumbai-Aurangabad-Nagpur as tourism triangle

A detailed project report will be prepared in three months and global tenders will be floated to appoint a consultancy firm for the purpose, he said

Representational picture

The Maharashtra government is planning to develop the 'Mumbai-Aurangabad-Nagpur' triangle as a tourist circuit to attract visitors. The Mumbai-Aurangabad-Nagpur belt will be developed on the lines of the Jaipur-Delhi-Agra Golden Triangle tourist

circuit, principal secretary (tourism) Vijay Kumar Gautam told PTI.

A detailed project report will be prepared in three months and global tenders will be floated to appoint a consultancy firm for the purpose, he said. The state has immense tourism potential and the need of the hour is to attract more visitors, Gautam said.

"Despite being a large state, we still lag behind in terms of tourism though we have a long coastline, tiger safaris and naturally rich tourist destinations," he said. To popularise the Mumbai-Aurangabad-Nagpur tourist circuit, it is necessary to upgrade the transport and infrastructure facilities in these three cities as well as nearby areas, he said.

The aim is to develop the tourist circuit in a way that visitors first reach Mumbai, tour the Konkan coast, and then proceed to Aurangabad. "Apart from the Ajanta and Ellora caves (in Aurangabad), tourists can also see the Ahmednagar Fort which

is close by. They will also have the option of visiting religious places like Shirdi and Shani Shingnapur in Ahmednagar district," the official said.

From Aurangabad, tourists can proceed to Nagpur for the jungle safaris, he added. On the route, visitors will have an opportunity to witness local folk art, music and cuisine, Gautam said. The government feels the proposed Mumbai-Nagpur

Expressway will help in developing the tourist circuit, he said.

The 'Udaan' scheme, to encourage air services among smaller cities, will also help in promoting this tourist belt, he added.

