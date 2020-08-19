Maharashtra police shares important message with help of childhood game

With rising number of COVID-19 cases across the world, masks have a mandatory accessory for an individual. Police departments across the country have been sharing posts to make people aware about the importance of taking the necessary precautions to keep safe from the virus.

Maharashtra police has shared a post on Twitter that not only delivers this message but also reminds netizens of one of the most popular games they must have played in childhood.

The police department shared an image of the game 'Tippy Tippy Top', also known as the 'colour game', that involves choosing colours written in different pieces of a paper.

Written in Marathi, the caption reads, "There is no alternative to wearing masks. One has to use to masks while stepping out of your house. They can be of any colour."

Shared on Monday, the post has garnered more than 600 likes with many reminiscing the popular game in the comments section, while some praised the police department for the creatively curated post.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted

Which colour do you want? — Sumant... (@funnseeker) August 17, 2020

Creatively said. We will sir.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Aneeket Lande (@aneeketlande13) August 17, 2020

Yes sir regularly use karto aamhi ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Siddhi Ajagaonkar (@Ime_n_mySalman) August 17, 2020

What do you think about the post?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news