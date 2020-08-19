Search

Maharashtra police shares important message with help of childhood game

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 08:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Picture/Maharashtra Police-Twitter
Picture/Maharashtra Police-Twitter

With rising number of COVID-19 cases across the world, masks have a mandatory accessory for an individual. Police departments across the country have been sharing posts to make people aware about the importance of taking the necessary precautions to keep safe from the virus.

Maharashtra police has shared a post on Twitter that not only delivers this message but also reminds netizens of one of the most popular games they must have played in childhood.

The police department shared an image of the game 'Tippy Tippy Top', also known as the 'colour game', that involves choosing colours written in different pieces of a paper.

Written in Marathi, the caption reads, "There is no alternative to wearing masks. One has to use to masks while stepping out of your house. They can be of any colour."

Shared on Monday, the post has garnered more than 600 likes with many reminiscing the popular game in the comments section, while some praised the police department for the creatively curated post.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted

What do you think about the post?

