Maharashtra police to recycle brass bullets into nameplates, medals and trophies

Maharashtra police has found a unique way of recycling used brass bullets. Name-plates, medals, and trophies will now be made with used brass bullets for Maharashtra police.

“Once you fire a bullet, its cartridge is useless. A large number of cartridges pile up at our firing ranges after practice sessions. Since they cannot be used again, we are getting them recycled,” Indian Express quotes S Jagannathan, Additional Director General of Police (Planning and Coordination).

A private contractor from Haryana has been entrusted with this responsibility. Parik Sales Corporation quoted delivery of 1 kg of finished goods out of every 2.3 kg of cartridges, making it the best quotation. The company is based in Yamuna Nagar district’s Jagadhri which has a centuries-old tradition of manufacturing utensils made of brass.

Talking about the re-purposing preocedure, Ajaykumar Dhamija of Parik Sales Corporation said that the scrap will be melted in large crucibles and then impurities will be sifted out. “Some of the weight of the scrap metal is lost in this process,” he added.

After it cools, it will be turned into bricks and ingots and finally rolled into sheets of various sizes and thickness before being fashioned into custom-made products.

Dhamija said that police and paramilitary forces order name plates for senior officers, honour boards, lectern stands, officials seals and stamps the finished products.

