Prisoner denied bail, commits suicide inside Yerwada jail in Pune

Pune: An prisoner who was under trial allegedly committed suicide at Yerwada Central prison, after he was denied bail in a case registered against him at Pune's Indapur. According to the Pune Police, the incident was reported on October 9 when Siddharth Kamble hanged himself inside the prison using the lace of his undergarment.

Kamble was accused in an attempt to murder case and was recently denied bail by a session court.

Earlier, on October 8, another accused Arjun Mahadev Nisarade had died after he accidentally fell into a water storage tank.

A case of accidental death was registered with the Yerwada police in both the incidents. Further investigation is underway.

