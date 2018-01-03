Maharashtra protests: Airlines waive cancellation charges

Domestic carriers, including the government-owned Air India, have waived charges for ticket cancellations and no-show due to the ongoing unrest in parts of Maharashtra



Domestic carriers, including the government-owned Air India, have waived charges for ticket cancellations and no-show due to the ongoing unrest in parts of Maharashtra. Air India said it will not charge any fee for cancellation of tickets or rescheduling of a journey to/from Mumbai on January 2 and 3.

Air India has decided to waive ticket cancellation/ rescheduling charges for its flights to and from Mumbai for today and tomorrow, a senior airline official said. Several towns and cities in Maharashtra were on edge today as Dalit protests against yesterday's violence in Pune spilled over to capital Mumbai, with agitators damaging scores of buses, and disrupting road and rail traffic, officials said.

Clashes between Dalit groups and supporters of right-wing Hindu organisations during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district had left a man dead yesterday. Private carrier Jet Airways has extended the waiver to its customers till tomorrow, i.e, January 3. "Due to the ongoing unrest in Mumbai, Aurangabad and Pune, Jet Airways has extended the waiver for travel date January 3, 2018. Hence, date/flight change, refund, no-show penalties and fare difference if any, are waived off on all the confirmed tickets issued for flights into/out of Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad for travel date January 3, 2018," Jet Airways said in a statement tonight.

Budget carrier IndiGo said it will be providing change and cancellation fee waiver for flights to and from Mumbai and also Pune for today and tomorrow. "We will be providing change and cancellation fee waiver for flights to and from Mumbai for today," IndiGo informed its passengers in a tweet.

However, IndiGo, in a statement later said, it has extended the waiver on cancellation fee and no show for tomorrow as well for flights to and from Mumbai and also Pune. Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for a `Maharashtra bandh' tomorrow to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district yesterday.

The event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army, was marred by incidents of violence in which one person was killed.

