Maharashtra Rains: Resident doctors postpone strike in view of floods

In view of the grim situation in Maharashtra owing to floods caused by incessant rains, resident doctors postpone their agitation. Doctors will join duties from Thursday.

In the wake of possible outbreaks of waterborne diseases following floods due to heavy rains, resident doctors in Maharashtra postponed their agitation for a hike in stipend on Thursday. They said that they do not want patients to suffer from this grim situation.

Doctors' decision comes after Members of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) began their protest at the Azad Maidan on Wednesday.

Earlier, they said that more than 4,000 resident doctors from 16 medical colleges across the state would take part in the strike from Thursday. After heavy downpour created havoc in the city, they postponed their agitation on Thursday.

"Considering the flood situation, which has worsened, and possible outbreaks of Malaria, Zika, chikungunya, dengue, we don't want patients to suffer. We have postponed our agitation in good faith and humanity until further notice," the MARD said in a statement. As per reports, doctors will be joining duties from Thursday.

The news agency also reported that the resident doctors in Maharashtra have been demanding stipend on par with that of their colleagues in central institutes and maternity leave. They also want the Centre to the National Medical Commission Bill, which they have dubbed as "draconian".

Due to heavy downpour, the flood situation has worsened in western Maharashtra's Sangli. An official stated on Thursday that water entered the district prison, forcing authorities to shift prisoners to its upper floor. Following heavy rains in Sangli, the district jail premises on Wednesday, housing around 370 inmates, got inundated.

"Currently there is nearly knee-level water in barracks on the ground floor. We have shifted all inmates to barracks on the first floor. So far, there is no need to shift the inmates out of the jail," Sunil Ramanand, the Additional Director General (Prisons) stated.

Around 1.32 lakh flood-affected people till Wednesday, in Pune region comprising districts of Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur) were shifted to safer places, said Deepak Mhaisekar, the Pune divisional commissioner.

With inputs from PTI

