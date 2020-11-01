Maharashtra records less than 100 COVID-19 deaths

With a dip in daily figures, the state reported more than 5,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its total tally up to 16.78 lakh cases. The recovery rate now stands at 89.99 per cent. The city reported nearly 1,000 fresh cases, along with 32 COVID-related fatalities and Mumbai now has close to 19,000 active cases.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 992 cases followed by Pune with 711 cases and Nashik with 523 cases.

The state's recovery rate continued to see progress and while 7,303 patients were discharged in the state, 680 patients were discharged in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state was steady at 2.62 per cent and till date, there have been 43,911 COVID-related deaths and 557 deaths due to other causes in the state. There were 74 COVID-related deaths in the state on Saturday and Mumbai led with 32 deaths followed by Pune with seven deaths. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 32 deaths, 21 patients were suffering from other ailments while 23 deaths involved senior citizens.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Railways on Saturday night announced that it was increasing the suburban local train services to 1,000 each on Central and Western Railways to cater to the "allowed categories" of essential staff and lady commuters with effect from November 1, in order to maintain social distancing and to avoid crowding.

"Railways will operate 2,020 suburban services with effect from November 1, which means additional 610 suburban services to the existing 1,410 services," a spokesperson said.

While an additional 314 suburban services will be added on CR to the existing 706, making a total of 1,020 services, an additional 296 suburban services will be added to the existing 704 trains on WR, making a total 1,000 services there," he added.

The break-up of these services is available on the Western Railway website and social media accounts.

Inputs by Rajendra B Aklekar

