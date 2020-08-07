Maharashtra records over 11,500 fresh COVID-19 cases

The state's daily COVID-19 count continued to rise as more than 11,500 cases were reported on Thursday with the total tally hitting almost 4.8 lakh. While Pune reported more than 2,000 cases, Mumbai had 910 cases. For the third day, the state reported more than 300 deaths, as the mortality rate now stands at 3.5 per cent.



State health department officials said that while Pune had the highest daily count, other districts also had a high number of cases, including Pimpri-Chinchwad with 985 cases Nashik with 789 cases, Nagpur with 538 cases and Jalgaon with 480 cases. The recovery rate, however, increased to 65.94 per cent as 10,854 patients were discharged across Maharashtra. Of these, Mumbai accounted for 988 recoveries. Currently, 1.46 lakh COVID-19 patients are being treated in the state and the highest number of active cases is in Pune.



Of the total number of deaths in the state, Mumbai led with 57, followed by Pune with 43 deaths. Apart from this, there were 38 deaths in Thane, 19 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 18 in Nagpur, 15 in Solapur, 13 each in Nashik, Jalgaon and Kolhapur, seven each in Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad, Parbhani and Amravati, six each in Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar and Latur, five each in Ahmednagar, Sangli and Nanded, four each in Palghar and Raigad, three each in Ulhasnagar and Buldhana, two each in Navi Mumbai, Dhule, Satara and Yavatmal and one each in Panvel, Nandurbar, Ratnagiri and Akola. Civic officials, however, clarified that of the 316 deaths, 246 occurred in the last 48 hours while the rest took place last week.

Civic officials said that of the 57 deaths in Mumbai, 41 patients were suffering from other ailments and 30 were senior citizens. The city has recorded more than 6,600 deaths till date. Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 77 per cent and the doubling rate is holding steady at 80 days. The city's growth rate continues to be 0.87 per cent and 10 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average led by R Central at 1.46 per cent. Among the administrative wards, G North has become the third ward to have more than 7,000 cases and on Thursday, eight new cases were reported in Dharavi, 24 in Dadar and 16 in Mahim.

