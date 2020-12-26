Maharashtra records over 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,431 new COVID cases, taking the total tally to 19.13 lakh on Friday. Whereas, the total number of COVID-related deaths recorded was 71 in the state, taking the total to 49,129 deaths in all.

While the state crossed the 3,000 mark yet again, the city recorded 596 fresh cases on Friday and Thane Municipal Corporation, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli

Municipal Corporation recorded 112, 76, and 10 cases respectively.

The state’s recovery rate stands at 94.4 per cent with 1,427 patients discharged across the state on Friday. Mumbai’s recovery rate also stands at 93 per cent, while the doubling rate is improving, currently being 358 days. After seeing an increase in the doubling rate in the last six days, a dip was recorded on Friday. The city’s daily growth rate, however, is now at 0.21 per cent as the total count now stands at 2.89 lakh cases. The city has 8,219 ongoing cases.

The mortality rate of the state is 2.57 per cent till date. While the number of deaths due to other causes in the state is 1,132. These deaths are cases where patients were positive, then recovered and tested negative, but later died due to other complications.

Meanwhile, the state also saw 1.24 crore laboratory samples collected, out of which 19.13 lakh have been tested positive with 15.43 per cent positivity ratio in the state. Of the 71 COVID-related deaths in the state, Wardha and Mumbai led with 11 deaths each, on Friday.

Also, 15 deaths were recorded in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), excluding Mumbai, taking the total tally of deaths recorded in MMR to 26. According to civic officials out of the 11 deaths, nine patients were suffering from other ailments and eight were senior citizens.

19,13,382

Total No. of cases in Maharashtra

1,083

Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

11

No. of deaths in city today (Nine patients were suffering from other ailments, 8 were senior citizens)

377

Patients Recovered and discharged in city today

