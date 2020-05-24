Maharashtra red flags resumption of domestic flights from May 25

Terming it as "extremely ill-advised", the Maharashtra government on Sunday red-flagged the Centre's proposal to resume domestic flight operations from Monday. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here early Sunday that "it's extremely ill-advised to reopen airports in Red Zone." "Mere thermal scanning of passengers inadequate without swabs. Impossible to have autos/cabs/buses ply in current circumstances," Deshmukh said.

He pointed out that adding positive passengers will add Covid-19 stress to the Red Zone. Officials said that in Maharashtra the three main and International airports - Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur fall in Red Zones, especially in Maharashtra with the highest number of deaths and infectees.

Besides, most other smaller airports like Nashik, Shirdi, Nanded also are in the Red Zone, posing a ticklish issue for the authorities.

However, many people desperate and stranded at different places around the country due to lockdown have appealed to the state government that since they have already booked tickets flights must be permitted.

