Maharashtra reports more than 6,600 fresh COVID-19 cases

A day after there was a dip in Mumbai's daily count, the number of fresh cases rose to 1,347 on Wednesday while more than 6,600 new cases were reported in the state as the total tally crossed 2.2 lakh cases.

Nearly 200 deaths were reported in the state as it's death toll is now approaching the 10,000 mark, 62 of them were in Mumbai.

State health department officials said barring Mumbai, a high count of cases were reported in Thane with 746 new ones and in Pune with 1,243 cases. According to officials, the recovery rate of the state crossed 55 per cent while civic officials recorded the city's recovery rate at 68 per cent.

Among the total cases, more than 91,000 patients are currently being treated and on Wednesday, 4,634 patients were discharged after a full recovery. The state's total count stands at 2,23,724 cases and the city's count is 87,856 cases.

Barring Mumbai, the COVID-19-related deaths in the state consisted of 31 in Pune, 28 in Thane, 10 in Jalgaon, eight each in Solapur, Satara, Aurangabad and Navi Mumbai, five each in Pimpri Chinchwad and Nashik, three each in Palghar, Raigad, Panvel, Jalna and Kolhapur, two each in Nanded, Akola and Sangli and one each in Ahmednagar, Beed, Yavatmal and Nagpur. The mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra is 4.22 per cent. Civic officials said the 62 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and while 59 of them were suffering from other ailments, 41 of the patients were senior citizens.

The average growth rate of the city now stands at 1.54 per cent and currently, 10 administrative wards have a higher growth rate. Among the wards, R Central and T ward have a growth rate of 3.2 per cent and 3.1 per cent respectively. After four other wards, K West (Andheri west) became the fifth ward to have more than 5,000 cases. In comparison to other wards, G North has the highest death count and is nearing 400 deaths. New cases continued to trickle in and while Dharavi had three new cases, Dadar had 40 and Mahim had 24 cases.

